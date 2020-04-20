Social Security beneficiaries and Supplemental Security Income recipients who don’t file tax returns will receive their automatic Economic Impact Payments soon.
People receiving benefits who did not file 2018 or 2019 taxes and have qualifying children under 17 should not wait for their $1,200 payment. They should go to the IRS’s webpage, www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here, by Wednesday in order to quickly receive additional payments for their eligible children.
SSI recipients need to take this action by later this month.
If they do not provide their information to the IRS soon, their payment will be $1,200 and would be required to file a 2020 tax return to obtain the additional $500 per eligible child.
People with Direct Express debit cards who enter information at the IRS’s website should complete all of the mandatory questions, but they may leave the bank account information section blank.
New Social Security or SSI beneficiaries since Jan. 1 who did not file a 2018 or 2019 tax return will also need to go to the IRS’s Non-Filers website to enter their information as they will not receive automatic payments.