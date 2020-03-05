Change to Chill is a free, award-winning, mental well-being program offered by Allina Health. Through an interactive website tailored to both teens and the adults who work with them, Change to Chill helps teens become more aware of the things that stress them out and equips them with relevant tools and resources to better manage stress and anxiety, so they can live happier, more resilient lives.
A free training session is scheduled from 8 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 27 in Owatonna Hospital, 2250 NW 26th St.
The Change to Chill training sessions are designed for school staff, mental health professionals, community organizations and parents of teens and will:
• Provide educators and members of community groups with knowledge about teen stress;
• Demonstrate ready-to-use, plug-and-play lessons and do-it-yourself activities, including foundations of mindfulness, athlete-specific content, information from the Action Guide for Teens and more;
• Facilitate participant sharing and discussion time to generate program application ideas and provide time for community networking; and
• Provide educators and members of community groups with the skills to implement Change to Chill in a school, home or community setting and the knowledge to train others about program components that fit their needs.
Light and healthy snacks will be served. A certificate of participation will be provided to each attendee.
To reserve a spot, visit Changetochill.org and click on the banner on the home page.