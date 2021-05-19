The 2021 Tour de SAVE celebrates its 18th year with a ride from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31 at Sechler Park Pavilion in Northfield.
Riders can register for the event at save.org/events. Organizers will offer rides for everyone from families wanting to get out and enjoy the day to the more serious and adventurous riders looking for something different or more challenging. “The event is really geared as a celebration wrapped around a variety of biking opportunities” says Bill Metz, event founder.
Participants can select from the family friendly 8-mile route with 90% of the ride on bicycle paths or two other pavement rides of 25 or 50 miles, both rated as easy to moderate in difficulty. In addition, there will be a SAVE Gravel options to accommodate the growing gravel riding culture.
The “wrapper around the ride” starts with a program prior to roll-out where participants come together for a short program and an opportunity to recognize and remember loved ones lost by suicide. On the flip side of the ride, participants will return to music, lunch (included in registration), refreshments and door prizes provided by our sponsors. “If you don’t feel like riding but want to join the after-party you are welcome to register and attend” says Metz. “
We are encouraging riders to register early and take the opportunity to raise additional funds over and above the $35 registration fee for an individual rider and $75 for a family of 4.”
For additional information regarding sponsorship or registration for the Tour de SAVE, call Linda Mars at 952-946-7998 or email lmars@save.org.