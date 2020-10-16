On Thursday, Senate Republicans passed a jobs creation bill that included bonding, tax and budget provisions for the entire state. The bill invests in Minnesota’s critical infrastructure providing $300 million for wastewater treatment and $700 million for roads and bridges. Additionally, the legislation includes $200 million in tax relief for small businesses and farmers.
“Bonding is a critical responsibility of the legislature, and the bill passed today makes significant investments in Minnesota’s transportation and critical infrastructure,” said Sen. Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake). “This legislation was not crafted overnight but was built as the result of countless location visits and substantial consideration of the worthiness of each project. As our state continues to recover from COVID-19, these projects make vital investments that will provide jobs and improve our state economy.”
“Outside of investing in our critical infrastructure, this bill provides Section 179 tax conformity, which will help our small businesses and farmers. Additionally, it secures a temporary raise for our PCAs who are responsible for providing care to the most vulnerable Minnesotans. Both these issues have been important to me over the four years, and I am proud that we got them done for Minnesotans.”
The bill also includes much needed help to our rural childcare providers through the Rural Finance Agency and provides Sexual Assault Kits to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
A top priority of Sen. Draheim was Section 179 tax conformity for main street businesses and farmers. This change allows farmers and other small business owners to deduct large equipment purchases on their taxes that will stimulate the economy with investments in their operations.
In the supplemental budget portion of the bill, public safety is prioritized. This week, Senate Republicans released a report highlighting the inaction from Walz resulted in an increase in destruction and violence during the riots. The bill does not provide funds to rebuild Minneapolis after Mayor Frey and Gov. Walz’s inaction but instead reimburses state law enforcement agencies for their work in quelling the riots this summer. It also includes a much-needed pay raise for our State Troopers.