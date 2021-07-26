Shopko Optical is expected to open at 300 Western Ave. near the Faribo West Mall in October.
Patients can anticipate complete eye care services, including eye exams, contact lens fitting, and diagnosis and treatment of eye disease.
“We are so thrilled to be a part of the Faribault community,” said Russ Steinhorst, Shopko Optical CEO. “The new center will allow us to continue providing the well-renowned, patient-centric eye care that Shopko Optical is known for.”
With the opening of Shopko Optical in Faribault, five to seven jobs will be created.
In addition, Shopko Optical’s Kids in Focus program will work with Faribault’s local Lions Club to identify deserving children within the area to receive a comprehensive eye exam and pair of glasses at no charge from Shopko Optical. Those looking to participate can contact the Faribault Lions Club.