The National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation present Poetry Out Loud in partnership with the Minnesota State Arts Board and South Central Service Cooperative.
Isablla Callery from Northfield's Arcadia Charter School is the 2019 Minnesota Poetry Out Loud champion. She went on to win the 2019 national finals in Washington, D.C.
This national arts education program encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition to high schools across the country. This program helps students master public speaking skills and build self-confidence, while also learning about classic and contemporary poetry. Since the program began in 2005, more than 3.8 million students and 60,000 teachers from 16,000 schools across the country have participated in Poetry Out Loud.
Schools are invited to participate in classroom and school-wide contests through January, advancing to regionals and a state competition on Feb. 25. State champions advance to the national finals April 28–29 in Washington, D.C., where $50,000 in awards and school stipends will be distributed.
“Poetry has origins as an oral art, and it is a gift to witness this generation of young people return to those roots with such incredible energy,” said Poetry Foundation President Henry Bienen.
As part of Poetry Out Loud, the National Endowment for the Arts and Poetry Foundation provide free, standards-based curriculum materials which teachers may use in their classrooms, including an online poetry anthology containing more than 1,100 classic and contemporary poems, a teacher’s guide, lesson plans, posters, and video and audio on the art of recitation. Download these resources at poetryoutloud.org.
High schools that wish to be part of the official Poetry Out Loud program must contact SCSC by Jan. 10 to participate. SCSC will work with interested schools to include them in the official Poetry Out Loud program. Visit www.mnscsc.org/poetry-out-loud for more information.