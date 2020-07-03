Today in History - July 3

Robert Yoakum, left, of Chicago, and Richard Dinning, right, of Flint, Mich., credit the appeal of the sign they display gas rationing-conscious motorists with helping them to hitchhike several thousand miles in less than three weeks without trouble in getting rides, in Chicago, July 3, 1942. The Northwest University sophomores picked up most of their rides in the gasless east, where motorists conscious of the necessity of sharing automobile to save gas and tires. (AP Photo)