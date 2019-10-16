The Faribault Housing and Redevelopment Authority has opened its waiting list for four-bedroom units in the low-rent public housing program.
The waiting list for two- and three-bedroom units is already open and will remain open. Please note, completing and submitting an application places applicants on a waiting list, it does not mean they will be immediately housed. Wait times are still expected to be at least 12 months or longer.
For questions or applications, contact the Community Development Department at 507.334.0100 or visit the office on the third floor of Faribault City Hall, 208 First Ave. NW.