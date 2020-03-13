The Farm Business Brunch scheduled for March 24 has been postponed. A new date is being decided in the coming weeks and an announcement will follow.
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President/CEO Nort Johnson commented, “Out of an abundance of caution our Agri-business committee has decided that rescheduling this important annual event makes sense for all involved parties.”
At this point, the Faribault Chamber will be operating as usual and will update the public should any changes arise on their website faribaultmn.org.