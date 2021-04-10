This "tea time" menu is simple yet full of flavor, good nutrition, and not a whole lot of fat and carbs. Most of this can be made a day or two ahead of time; simply refrigerate the tuna stuff, bake some cookies a day or so before, and be sure to have plenty of ice cubes on hand.
Menu
Tuna salad
Herbed tea sandwiches
Lemon filled cookies
Iced tea
Tuna Salad
2 cans tuna in water, drained and shredded
1/2 cup celery, finely chopped
1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped
2 tablespoons sweet relish, drained
Light mayonnaise to dampen
2 cups lettuce, shredded (any kind will do)
Mix it all up and add just enough mayonnaise to lightly dampen. It is cute if you top the lettuce with the tuna rather than mix it in.
Herbed tea sandwiches
24 slices of bread (half white and half whole wheat)
Butter, softened
Fresh herbs (Thyme, chives, parsley and green onion tops finely minced; about a teaspoon of each)
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
Lightly butter one side of the bread. Mix all of the herbs with the cream cheese and spread a bit on half the buttered bread. You may add some salt and pepper to taste at this point. If you are using white and dark bread, you can make the sandwiches pretty by using one slice of each. Close up the sandwiches and either trim the crusts or cut them in to little shapes.
Filled cookies
There are a lot of ways to approach this simple cookie. I usually bake up a plain sugar cookie and fill it with a lemon filling. Some just buy a sugar cookie and fill it with lemon pudding. Here is my favorite cookie recipe by Fanny Farmer along with my own filling.
1/4 pound butter
3/4 cup sugar
1 egg
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon milk
1 1/4 cup flour
Pinch of salt
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cream the butter then gradually add the sugar, beating until light. Add the egg, vanilla and milk and beat well. Mix in the flour, salt and baking powder.
Drop by teaspoon on a cookie sheet about an inch apart. Bake for 8-10 minutes until lightly browned, then cool on a wire rack.
This makes a lot of little sugar cookies, so have an airtight container to hold the excess.
Filling
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon fine lemon zest
Mix it all and taste, adding more sugar for a sweeter filling. Spread a little on one cookie and top with another.
Iced tea
Make it your way. Have some simple sugar syrup for those wanting a sweet tea, and always have some slices of fresh lemon to give it that extra flavor. You could also toss in a couple of fresh raspberries, lightly crushed.
For fun, add some food coloring to the ice cubes. Make the tea something special!