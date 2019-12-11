Friday was Discovery Day at Roosevelt Elementary.
Discovery Day is a signature program that began when Roosevelt opened in 1998. It allows students to choose their own hands-on enrichment activities throughout the day.
“It’s really interest-driven and allows students to pick activities they enjoy that they don’t usually get to do,” said EL teacher Laura Emery, who helped students learn coding through the video game Minecraft. “For a lot of kids, this is a learning style that they don’t get to experience day to day, and they love it. The kids come in here like it’s Christmas morning on Discovery Day.”
Among the other activities students participated in on Discovery Day were making slime, playing card games, playing with Play-Doh, building with magnet tiles, making ornaments, painting, building and flying wooden airplanes, making jewelry, and various other art projects like creating unicorns, superhero costumes, mini models and string art. In the afternoon, one group traveled to New Perspective Senior Living to sing Christmas carols.
Principal Terry Ronayne said his adult children, who attended Roosevelt, still remember how much fun they had on Discovery Day.
“My kids and any of the Roosevelt students at the high school can still tell you about Discovery Day,” he said. “This is the day we have the best attendance and the fewest trips to the nurse’s office all year. The kids love it.”