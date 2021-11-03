The Rotary Club of Faribault is looking for local students interested in becoming a foreign exchange student and families willing to host an incoming exchange student.
Students interested in traveling abroad can choose from short-term or year-long exchange programs.
The short-term exchange program offers two different options. The first is where an American student between 15 and 17 is matched with a student from another country. Typically age, interests and gender are factors that are considered when making a match.
The outgoing student travels to the host country at the beginning of the summer for a one-month stay with their host brother or sister and their family. The host brother or sister then comes to stay with the U.S. family for a month some time later in the summer. The students have a two-month exchange (one month abroad and one month hosting).
The other short-term option is called International Camps and Tours. This involve a structured one-way experience where American students between the ages of 16 and 25, most commonly 18 to 21, participate in a camp or tour in a host country that is planned and sponsored by local Rotarians in that country.
The deadline for students to apply is Dec. 3. Club interviews for outbound students will be held the week of Dec. 12.
District interviews for outbound students will be held Jan. 3, 2022 on Zoom.
Families interested in hosting for the year-long exchange do not need to host the student for the entire year. The club likes the students to have three different host families, with each family hosting the student for about three to four months.
The exchange students usually arrive in late August and stay with the first host family through about Thanksgiving. Then they move to the second host family where they will stay until about spring break. Finally, the third host family takes the student until they leave around mid-June.
Applications to become an exchange student or a host family can be found at northstaryouthexchange.com. More information can also be found on the site or by calling Lisa Humfeld-Wilson, Faribault Rotary Youth Exchange officer, at info@humfeldchiropractic.com.