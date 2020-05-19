Bethlehem Academy's commencement week plans for the class of 2020 will include virtual presentations of traditional ceremonies, including the Mary Ceremony, Baccalaureate, and grades 6-12 Awards Program. Commencement will occur May 29 with a virtual ceremony followed by a parking lot diploma presentation and recessional.
“We thank our seniors and their families for their patience as we continue to plan our celebration of the class of 2020 based on the guidelines issued by the Department of Education for graduations as well as the new ‘Stay Safe Minnesota’ order,” said Bethlehem Academy President/Principal Dr. Chuck Briscoe. “While it is unfortunate we cannot have the celebration we want, we are very proud of the class of 2020 as they complete their high school education during these unprecedented times.”
Bethlehem Academy Commencement Week Schedule:
• Mary Ceremony will debut on Facebook and YouTube at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. In lieu of the traditional distribution of roses and daisies, seniors were given cards designed by Katherine Jasinski ’20 to send to those who have had an impact on their life.
• Virtual Baccalaureate Mass will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 27.
• Virtual grade 6-12 awards program will debut at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28, on Facebook and YouTube and will feature senior and underclassmen scholarship and award presentations.
• Virtual Commencement ceremony will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, May 29 on Facebook and YouTube followed by a parking lot diploma presentation and short recessional at Bethlehem Academy. Each graduate will have one household-based car in a designated spot in the Bethlehem Academy parking lot. As each senior is announced, their car will move to the main entrance area to receive their diploma, exit onto Third Avenue, and return to parking lot from First Street. After all students receive their diploma, final congratulations will be given and cars will recess out of the parking lot going south on Third Avenue.
Bethlehem Academy’s virtual programs will be presented on the school’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page. Although debuting as a live video, each ceremony will remain viewable on both platforms after the initial program run.
“COVID-19 has brought a great deal of disruption to our world. People have lost jobs, livelihoods and loved ones to this disease,” added Briscoe. “We pray for all those impacted by this pandemic. We are likewise grateful for good health and the opportunity to recognize and congratulate the class of 2020.”