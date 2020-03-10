The Minnesota State Demographic Center is celebrating Text Our Snowbirds Day on March 13. The public’s participation is encouraged to help raise awareness of census response guidelines for people who have multiple residences.
Minnesota is home to over 44,000 snowbirds – people who call this state home but live elsewhere for part of the year. For Minnesota to achieve a full and accurate count in the 2020 Decennial Census, a complete response from snowbirds is needed. Friends and relatives of snowbirds can help spread the word by taking part in Text Our Snowbirds Day on March 13. Participants will send text messages to snowbirds, encouraging them to respond to the census and to report their address as their usual residence, even if they are elsewhere when they respond.
Starting March 12, snowbirds can easily respond to the census online by visiting my2020census.gov, or over the phone by calling 844-330-2020.
“By accurately reporting your usual residence to the Census Bureau, you help ensure that your home state gets the funding it needs for hospitals, schools, and roads.” says Susan Brower, Minnesota’s State Demographer. “Census responses will also impact the state’s congressional representation. Minnesota is at risk of losing a seat in Congress, but a complete and accurate census count can help us maintain our current level of representation. Every Minnesotan snowbird counts!”
See mn.gov/admin/demography or follow MN2020Census on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for more information.