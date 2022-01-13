The mental wellbeing of our community has never been more important. Consider attending and/or sharing this opportunity with others.

You will learn how to conduct first aid for young people experiencing mental health challenges. This free training is perfect for youth workers, coaches, teachers, pastors, parents and anyone who interacts with youth. Pre-registration is required. 

The training takes places Saturday, Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Faribault Education Center, 340 9th Ave. SW, Faribault. The class consists of two hours of videos (online) for pre-class work, plus four and a half hours in-person class. A light lunch is provided.

Instructors are Hanan Mohamud and Matt Slinger.

Register at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeKytu1NsVwjOZTO2rXPLbbySgCHrBFpqCzVZiF7I9wZt4Qnw/viewform.

Contact Laura Turek at 612-501-3036 with further questions.

