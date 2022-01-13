...SNOW ENDS THIS EVENING...
.Snow will end this evening as the storm system slides to the
south. Plan on slippery roads and slow travel into Saturday
morning.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Light snow ending this evening.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Youth Mental Health First Aid training offered free
The mental wellbeing of our community has never been more important. Consider attending and/or sharing this opportunity with others.
You will learn how to conduct first aid for young people experiencing mental health challenges. This free training is perfect for youth workers, coaches, teachers, pastors, parents and anyone who interacts with youth. Pre-registration is required.
The training takes places Saturday, Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Faribault Education Center, 340 9th Ave. SW, Faribault. The class consists of two hours of videos (online) for pre-class work, plus four and a half hours in-person class. A light lunch is provided.