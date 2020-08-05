One of the most common scams in the U.S. today involves callers pretending to be government officials. Some falsely claim to be tax officials or representatives from the Social Security Administration; recently, others claim to be officials from the Centers for Disease Control or COVID-19 contact tracers.
A new investigative study by Better Business Bureau finds that these scams have become more diverse and more sophisticated. Along with scammers taking advantage of the pandemic and posing as health officials, some have reportedly claimed to be from the Internal Revenue Service calling to help process an economic impact payment — all in an effort to gain people's personal information.
A recent AARP survey found that 44% of people in the U.S. have been contacted by one of these impersonators. Law enforcement officials have received hundreds of thousands of complaints. Complaints to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) report $450 million in losses since 2015.
BBB's report recommends:
• The telecom industry should continue efforts to stop illegal calls and to end caller ID spoofing. Legislation may be needed to address the problem of gateway carriers.
• The government of India should do more to prosecute and extradite those operating frauds from that country.
• Law enforcement should continue to take action against scammers who are physically present in the U.S. and Canada.
• The gift card industry and retailers should explore additional ways to stem fraudulent use of their products.
How to complain about government impostor scams:
• IRS: The Internal Revenue Service advises people to fill out the “IRS Impersonation Scam” form on the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Impersonation’s website, tigta.gov, or call TIGTA at 1-800-366-4484.
• Social Security: The Office of the Inspector General, Social Security Administration has its own online form to take complaints about frauds impersonating the SSA.
• Federal Trade Commission: 877-FTC Help or ftc.gov.
• Internet Crime Complaint Center: https://www.ic3.gov/complaint/splash.aspx.
• Contact your cellphone carrier, which may offer free services such as scam call identification and blocking, ID monitoring, a second phone number to give out to businesses so you can use your main number for close friends or a new number if you get too many spam calls.
• File a report with BBB Scam Tracker.