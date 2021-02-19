It’s time to plan for rain gardens

We know that with a foot of snow on the ground, it’s hard to think about spring and blooming wildflowers. But spring will be here soon, and if you want to have a rain garden that will beautify your yard and clean up stormwater, then now is the time to sign up for a free rain garden workshop with Northfield Community Education.
“Rain gardens have multiple benefits for our communities,” said Northfield Water Quality Technician Cole Johnson. “They slow down and capture stormwater before it can run into the street. They remove fertilizers and other impurities from stormwater, and they allow more rain water to soak into the soil, which is good for homeowners and good for our rivers and lakes.”
The workshop takes place on from 6-9 p.m., Thursday, March 18 at Northfield High School. Participants will need to wear cloth face coverings. The classroom will allow for social distancing.
Join Cannon River Watershed Partnership (CRWP) and City of Northfield staff to learn about the benefits of rain gardens, and how to plan and install your own rain garden. You’ll learn where to put a rain garden, how to choose the right plants, and what city and county cost-share programs exist to help you pay for the rain garden. Please bring your questions, your ideas, a map or photo of your property, and your face masks to this in-person class.
Register online at https://northfield.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/costoption/class_id/9667/public/1/sp/. Or visit the Northfield Community Education website and search for “rain garden.”