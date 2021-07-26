The following Faribault students earned honors at Bemidji State University's for the spring 2021 semester.

President's honor roll — Allison Schak — students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester.

Dean's list  — Alexcia Mechura  — students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a minimum of a 3.5 GPA during the semester.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments