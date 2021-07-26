...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
105 possible Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s
Tuesday night will allow for little relief from the heat
leading into Wednesday, with the warmest temperatures expected
Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
