Nearly two years into the pandemic, everyone has earned a holiday break with their family and friends. But as the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels.
Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood donations this time of year. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible. If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care. Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.
To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply this holiday season, all who come to give Dec. 17-Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 17-Jan. 2
Faribault
Monday, Dec. 20: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., First English Lutheran Church, 204 2nd St. NW
Wednesday, Dec. 22: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive
Wednesday, Dec. 22: 1 p.m. - 6, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 902 17th St. SW
Monday, Dec. 27: 1 p.m. - 7, Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N
Thursday, Dec. 30: 1 p.m. - 6, Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave.
Morristown
Thursday, Dec. 23: 1 p.m. - 7, Community Center, 402 Division St.
Northfield
Friday, Dec.17: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave.
Wednesday, Dec. 22: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., City Light Church, 2140 Hwy. 3 S
Monday, Dec. 27: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., All Saints Church, 419 Washington St.
Thursday, Dec. 30: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Northfield Police Department, 1615 Riverview Drive