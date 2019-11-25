The Bethlehem Academy Class of 1956 will hold an informal monthly luncheon meeting beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, at the The Depot Restaurant, 311 Heritage Place, Faribault. All are invited to attend.
Bethlehem Academy Class of 1956 hold monthly luncheon meeting
