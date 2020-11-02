USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service announces Friday, Nov. 20 as the application cutoff for Environmental Quality Incentive Program applications falling under the Regional Conservation Partnership Program. The RCPP improves the nation's water quality, combats drought, enhances soil health, supports wildlife habitat and protects agricultural viability.
Minnesota producers and landowners are fortunate to have five different RCPP projects in which they can participate. Applicants for RCPP must qualify for NRCS’s EQIP.
The NRCS accepts applications continuously and ranks applications in batches. Each RCPP has a geographical boundary in which land must fall to be eligible. For a map of the RCPP boundaries visit your local NRCS office or look online at the Minnesota NRCS RCPP page.
“Across Minnesota, locally-driven efforts lead conservation and production,” said Troy Daniell, NRCS Minnesota state conservationist. “RCPP serves as a valuable program for matching federal investment and private capital to improve natural resource conservation and support local agricultural production. I encourage qualifying producers within RCPP boundaries to apply.”
The RCPP leverages local leadership to establish partnerships to work with farmers, ranchers and forest landowners on landscape- and watershed-scale conservation solutions that work best for their region.
For more information on applying, visit your local USDA NRCS office or go to the NRCS RCPP webpage.