The Faribault Parks and Recreation Department is currently very active in working with insurance companies to save you money on working out and staying fit. We currently have partnerships with Silver Sneakers/Prime, Silver and Fit/Active and Fit and Renew Active to provide complementary memberships to members of these nationally recognized programs. You can be a member at no cost to you! We also, offers a program which reimburses you $20 a month for exercising a minimum number of times a month. This program may be offered through your health insurance. To see if you qualify for either of these programs, call the Customer Service number on the back of your insurance card and ask about your benefit for exercising.
We will begin open skate at the Faribault Ice arena on Sunday, Feb. 28. Open skates will be composed of 75 minutes sessions with 15 minutes between for disinfecting. There will be two sessions at our Saturday and Sunday evening skate times. Go the Faribault Parks and Recreation wed site for the dates and time. You will have to register in advance for the time slots that you choose to attend. Skate rentals will still be available during these times.
With the new guideline’s issues by the Governor and the department of health we are now able to increase the number of patrons at our facilities. With social distancing now being at six foot of separation we can now increase the size of water exercise classes and lap swimming. You need to call the parks and recreation office with a reservation not before 24 hours before your desired time slot. The same holds true for use of the fitness room. We have moved the cardio equipment to the gym and can now use all the equipment in the gym (8) and have four people in the strength room at one time.
Our group exercise classes are live again at the Washington Recreation Center. Classes include Step Cardio, Strength Training, bag Boxing, PIYO and HIIT. You do not need a membership for any of these pay per time, purchase a punch card.
As we also work to fill vacancies for both the indoor and out swim pools this summer we will be offering lifeguard classes on the following dates. March 12-14; March 16-18; April 23-25; April 30-May 2 and we will also be offering lifeguard renewal classes for those already certified but needing to renew their certifications. Dates for these classes are: April 24-25; May 1-May 2. We are now taking applications for all lifeguard, swim lesson instructor and front desk/ concession attendants.
We have a number of CPR and babysitting classes also available. Please check with the department for the date and time of classes.
Dance lessons for beginners in the area of Country Line Dance, ballroom, country western 2 step and Latin will be offered April 11,18 and 25. This a very fun program with instructor Vic Albrecht
A Starwatch program with Mike Lynch, retired meteorologist from WCCO, will be offered March 19. This a great way to spend time with family and learn about the constellations.
A Virtual art class entitled, paint a portrait of your pet will be offered March 9. This would be a great to have fun with the whole family.
For the kids, Indoor soccer (March) and floor hockey (April) will begin soon. Classes will be held at the Faribault Community Center gym.
We will continue to monitor executive orders and continue to open up more facilities as possible.
For more information on any of these programs please call the Faribault Parks and Recreation Department at 507-334-2064 or visit our web site at www.faribault.org