The Courageous Conversations fall program; "Be Brave Together: Racism and the Solidarity Mindset" with Community Action Center Resource Director Amy Tudor and Engagement Coordinator Hillary Lamberty, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 via Zoom.
Join with staff from the Community Action Center of Northfield to engage in a reflective, and potentially uncomfortable, conversation about what it means to be a community that acts from a solidarity mindset. Participants will be using what they know about systemic racism, and shining that same critical light on each other and the day-to-day opportunities they have to do good, or to do harm.
Registration: www.StJohnsNorthfield.org/courageous.