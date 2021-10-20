This week the state is launching new COVID-19 community rapid testing sites in Stillwater, Crookston, and Hutchinson. The site in Stillwater opened Oct. 20, and the sites in Crookston and Hutchinson open Thursday. New rapid testing sites will also launch next week in Inver Grove Heights, Wadena, Hibbing and Albert Lea. The sites are being supported by the Minnesota National Guard.
These sites will allow Minnesotans experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to take an antigen test and receive results in a matter of hours.
The state will also offer rapid tests at existing community saliva testing locations in Moorhead and Saint Paul (Roy Wilkins) beginning Oct. 20 and in Brooklyn Park and Duluth beginning Friday.
In addition to the new state rapid testing sites and rapid options at existing state saliva sites, last week Walz announced additional COVID-19 rapid testing opportunities in partnership with local public health agencies around the state. Sixteen local public health agencies across the state are deploying rapid tests provided by the Minnesota Department of Health, some of which will be used at community testing clinics, while others will be used for targeted testing efforts. Participating agencies will announce their testing plans and appointments processes.
Weekend testing is also available in Mankato.
Testing is free at all of the state’s community testing sites. Participants that have health insurance will be asked for their insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If a person is uninsured or if insurance does not cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference, ensuring testing remains open to all at no cost.
Testing at the state’s new rapid sites is recommended for symptomatic Minnesotans and is open to Minnesotans with or without insurance.
While walk-ins are welcome, people seeking testing at state sites can schedule a test as well. Rapid test results will be available within approximately 1-3 hours of processing.