Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&