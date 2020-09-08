Summer STEAM in 2020 looked quite different, transitioning to STEAM on the Go as staff worked to adapt during the current pandemic. Rather than serving kids K-8 from one school each day, SOTG offered programming in multiple outdoor locations around Faribault including Cannon River Mobile Home Park, Jefferson Elementary and Faribault Middle School. SOTG staff packed up activities to bring students of all ages closer to home five days a week for six weeks. Over 80 participants and families were reached and plenty of boredom was busted in the process.
Some families received weekly Kiwi Co crates that allowed them to explore STEM topics by creating rockets or engaging in artistic pursuits through multiple geography based crafts.
Those who were able to participate in a more socially interactive experience were in luck thanks to good weather and cautious COVID-19 practices implemented by staff. For these in-person activities, students learned how to communicate in both Spanish and Somali, created the very first Falcon Marketplace, and even spent time decorating masks to show off during the upcoming school year.
While the STEAM on the Go model was far from traditional, it was an innovative opportunity for students to ease into a COVID-19 filled school environment and have fun learning about their world in the process. From early July to the end of August, students had the chance to truly be kids again free of charge, even bringing their families along for the fun. While COVID-19 has changed the world in countless ways, it was no match for the joy created by Faribault’s youth this summer.