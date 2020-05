Healthy Impact and Central Avenue Nutrition of Faribault surprised staff at Minnesota Correction Facility-Faribault with energy drinks during National Correctional Officers Week. Allen Anderson of Healthy Impact Faribault and team members provided energy drinks to 300+ staff working at the facility on all shifts Tuesday, May 5 as part of its Pay It Forward campaign. They provided energy drinks across the community. Pictured in front are Allen Anderson, owner of Healthy Impact and Sgt. Kalob Boesen. (Photo courtesy of Laura Westphal)