Tar Tut, of Faribault is one of four National Junior Hereford Association members elected to the NJHA board of directors at the 2021 VitaFerm Junior National Hereford Expo, Hereford Spectacular, held July 3-9, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Two delegates from each state junior Hereford association voted for the individuals they wanted to represent the membership. The NJHA board is composed of 12 individuals who serve three-year terms and govern the 3,800-member organization.
Tut, 19, is the son of Pock Tut and Nyamark Kekh. He will be a junior at Texas A&M University majoring in agriculture communications, with an emphasis in sales and marketing and a minor in animal science. He hopes to continue and get a masters in international communications after completing his undergraduate degree.
He believes it’s important to encourage all junior members to participate in as many programs as possible, to promote a well-rounded individual in the breed as well as the beef industry. He wants to be a leader for juniors in the organization and a positive light to lead them to the top.