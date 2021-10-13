Residents south of Cannon Falls and west of Hwy 52 may hear rock removal work beginning Oct. 22 as crews prepare the land to build a road connecting Goodhue County Road 14 with Goodhue County Road 24, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
MnDOT has contracted SX Blasting, Inc. to perform the work required to remove limestone rock as part of the Goodhue County Road 14 connection, which is part of the Hwy 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls construction project. The removal of the rock is dependent on weather and completion of prior scheduled work.
The work is scheduled to begin Oct. 22 and last approximately three weeks. Work will be performed during late-morning or early-afternoon hours.
During this time, people may hear noise similar to fireworks, feel potential vibrations and see dust. Monitoring procedures are in place for vibration levels, fly-rock control, dust reduction and other safety precautions as required. Adjacent residents are receiving additional advance notification.
The Hwy 52 project is from Zumbrota to Cannon Falls. It began in July and will be completed in 2023. Mathiowetz Construction Company, of Sleepy Eye, is the prime contractor of the $69.7 million project.
Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:
• Expect delays, especially during peak travel times
• Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving)
• Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300
• Avoid making lane changes within work zones