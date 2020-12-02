For over 17 years, the Faribault Middle School (FMS) has adopted families who are not able to buy gifts during the holiday season due to a financial hardship or illness as a part of their Santa n’ Smiles donation drive.
This year, FMS is not able to solicit donations in person or hold fundraising events during the school day as in years past. They therefore ask that donations be dropped off at the middle school main office. Make checks out to the Faribault Middle School Student Council. All donations should be turned in by Friday Dec. 11 so they can plan distributions accordingly.