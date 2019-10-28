In September, longtime president and CEO of 1st United Bank, Faribault, Gene Buhr, told the bank’s Board of Directors of his plan to retire at the end of the year.
“I’m proud to have played a role in the lives of so many people in our community. 1st United Bank is a wonderful community asset and I know the bank and its team will continue to play a vital role in the lives of so many. I am also delighted that the board has asked me to stay on and continue to serve on the bank’s board,” said Buhr.
Buhr started with the bank in 1981 and, during the course of his tenure with the bank, it grew from $28 million in total assets to $145 million in total assets today. Starting as an assistant vice president, Buhr served in virtually every lending capacity at the bank and was promoted to president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2010.
The board also announced that Senior Vice President Dave Green has been promoted to president and CEO of the bank effective Jan. 1, 2020.
“Dave has been a valuable member of the 1st United team for 15 years and he will continue to serve the bank and this community as president,” said Buhr.
Green joined the bank in January 2004 as a commercial lender and has served in many positions in the bank, culminating with his promotion to senior vice president and chief credit officer. He is also a 2009 graduate of the Graduate School of Banking sponsored by the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He has over 33 years of total banking experience and will assume responsibilities for all aspects of the bank when he becomes president and CEO.
“I am very gratified by this expression of trust the board has placed in me. 1st United Bank plays a very important role in the lives of so many in the Faribault community. I look forward to build upon this role and I am thrilled to take on this new position at the bank and in the community,” said Green.
Green and his wife Myrna live in rural Faribault and have two married sons and three grandchildren.