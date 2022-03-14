Sign up for Elder Collegium classes Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Mar 14, 2022 Mar 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There still are a few openings in spring classes offered by the Cannon Valley Elder Collegium.Classes start the week of March 28. Seven of 12 classes have a few seats left. some classes are in person and others are virtual. Go to CVEC.org to see class topics and dates. Register online or pick up a registration form at FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hard Copy Blank Computer Computer Science Format Class Website Collegium Northfield Topic Week Registration Date Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Drug supplier sentenced to probation in overdose death Mom accused of abusing adopted daughter gets probation More apartments, senior housing coming to Faribault School Board approves $1 million in cuts Some downtown AC units going out the window Upcoming Events Mar 14 Rice County Public Health WIC Mon, Mar 14, 2022 Mar 14 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Mon, Mar 14, 2022 Mar 14 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Mon, Mar 14, 2022 Mar 14 Al-Anon Family Group Mon, Mar 14, 2022 Mar 14 Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal Mon, Mar 14, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices