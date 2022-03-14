There still are a few openings in spring classes offered by the Cannon Valley Elder Collegium.

Classes start the week of March 28. Seven of 12 classes have a few seats left. some classes are in person and others are virtual. 

Go to CVEC.org to see class topics and dates. Register online or pick up a registration form at FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments