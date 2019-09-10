The Christdala Church Preservation & Cemetery Association holds its annual fall worship service and open house at 2 p.m. Sunday to celebrate the 142nd anniversary since the founding of the Christdala congregation. An open house is set from noon to 3 p.m.
The 1878 church is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It officially disbanded in 1966 but has been well-maintained. This service is non-denominational, and everyone is welcome to attend and participate in Communion. The Rev. Ralph Baumgartner from St. Paul will officiate. Andrea Een, a retired music professor from St. Olaf College, is the pianist/organist.
There will be refreshments and a time of fellowship following the service.
The old, one-room school, District No. 20, was built in 1881. It served as a school for children of the area's early settlers. The school was closed in 1955 and consolidated into the Northfield school district. Forest Township later used it as a town hall.
After building a new town hall, the township sold it to Christdala in 2007. Since that time, Christdala Preservation has filled it with many artifacts and photos from the church, school, Millersburg and the surrounding area.
church is located 1 mile west of Millersburg at 4761 Millersburg Boulevard (County Road 1). For more information about Christdala, visit www.christdala.com. The school is 2 miles west of I-35 at 3300 Millersburg Boulevard across from Boonie’s Bar & Grill.