Let Southeastern Multi-County Housing and Redevelopment Authority help you achieve your dream of owning a home.
SEMMCHRA, which operates in Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Houston, Wabasha and Winona counties, has several programs geared toward helping people achieve homeownership. Whether you are just starting to think about buying a home or you are applying for a mortgage, SEMMCHRA can help.
For individuals interested in buying a home, but need to raise their credit score, increase their savings, or pay down debt SEMMCHRA offers Financial Wellness.
For individuals who are ready to buy a home but would like to review their mortgage options or budget, SEMMCHRA offers Pre-Purchase counseling.
An important, but often overlooked, part of the home buying process is attending a homebuyer education class. SEMMCHRA provides Home Stretch, an 8-hour homebuyer education class. Attending the class gives participants the opportunity to learn about the entire home buying process from lenders, real estate agents, home inspectors, and housing counselors. Buying a home is the most expensive thing most people ever purchase. Be an informed, prepared buyer with Home Stretch.
Currently, all SEMMCHRA’s Home Stretch classes are being offered online. You can take the class from the comfort of your own home. It has never been easier to attend a workshop and all classes in June are free. SEMMCHRA’s entire Home Stretch schedule and registration form can be found at semmchra.org/home-ownership/homebuyer-education-classes.
If you are looking for mortgage product options and are a first-time homebuyer, ask about the Start-Up program made possible by the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. The Start-Up program is a mortgage product available to first-time homebuyers. It allows buyers to enjoy affordable, fixed interest rates and low down payment requirements. Funds are limited and are available to qualified applicants on a first come, first served basis.
SEMMCHRA has a down payment and closing cost assistance program available to qualifying homebuyers who are looking to purchase a home in Goodhue County, excluding the city of Red Wing. The Goodhue County Housing Trust Fund Workforce Housing Assistance Program provides $5,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance to eligible applicants. The assistance is in the form of a low interest loan that is payable over 5 years. This program is available to all homebuyers, not just those looking to purchase their first home. To read the program guidelines or to apply, please visit https://www.semmchra.org/home-ownership/goodhue-county-housing-trust-workforce-housing-assistance-program/.
For our Housing Choice Voucher recipients, SEMMCHRA offers the Section 8 Homeownership Program. If you have been a voucher recipient for at least one year and you are pre-approved for a mortgage, you may be eligible for this program. Participants in the Section 8 Homeownership Program pay a portion of their mortgage, with their housing voucher paying the rest.
For more information about any of SEMMCHRA’s homeownership programs, please contact the Self Sufficiency and Homeownership Coordinator, Tressa Sauke, at 651-565-2638 ext. 204 or at tsauke@semmchra.org. Information about all these programs can also be found at www.semmchra.org. These are equal housing opportunity programs.