Today in History - Nov. 17

A scene from the ballet “Fancy Free,” which tells of the trials of three American soldiers on shore leave, during a rehearsal November 17, 1950 in the Theatre du Palais de Chaillot in Paris, France prior to its performance there by the American Ballet Theatre troupe, on tour of Europe. The choreography of this American ballet is by Jerome Robbins and the music by Leonard Bernstein. Dancers are from left: Eric Braun, John Kriza, Paul Godkin, Paula Lloyd and Allyn McLerie. (AP Photo)