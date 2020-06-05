Deer feeding and attractant bans expand as part of CWD response
Following the discovery of chronic wasting disease in a wild deer in Dakota County in March, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will expand current deer feeding and attractant bans to include Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Rice, Scott and Washington counties beginning July 1.
“To prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease, it’s important to limit close contact among deer,” said Michelle Carstensen, DNR’s wildlife health program supervisor. “By keeping feed and attractants out of our backyards, Minnesotans can discourage the congregation of deer that spreads this deadly disease.”
In counties where deer feeding is banned, people need to remove any grains, fruits, nuts and other food placed in ways that could entice deer. People who feed birds or small mammals need to make sure that deer cannot access the food. The feed should be kept at least 6 feet above ground level. Normal agricultural, forest management or wildlife food-planting practices are allowed.
In areas where the attractant ban is also in place, people must remove any liquid food scents, salt, minerals and other natural or manufactured products that attract deer.
Additional CWD information
CWD is an always-fatal neurological disease that affects the cervid family, which includes deer, elk and moose. Since CWD was first detected in a captive elk in Minnesota in 2002, the DNR has tested more than 90,000 wild deer. To date, 88 wild deer have been confirmed positive for CWD in Minnesota. Test results, including locations of confirmed positive test results and statistics, are available on the DNR CWD webpage.
Keeping Minnesota’s wild deer population healthy remains the goal of the DNR’s response to CWD. The DNR’s three-pronged approach to prevent the spread of the disease was detailed in an earlier news release. The agency’s CWD response plan can be found on the DNR website.
Current deer feeding and attractant bans
Currently 31 counties in north-central and southeastern Minnesota have deer feeding and/or attractant bans in place. The bans in five of those counties will be removed on July 1. So, with six counties being added and five removed, a total of 32 counties will have feeding and/or attractant bans in place on July 1. The 31 counties with bans currently in effect are:
Deer feeding and attractant ban: Aitkin, Goodhue, Olmsted, Cass, Houston, Steele, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Todd, Dodge, Mille Lacs, Wabasha, Fillmore, Morrison, Wadena, Freeborn, Mower and Winona counties.
Deer feeding ban:, Carlton, Kandiyohi, Stearns, Chisago, McLeod, Wright, Douglas, Meeker, the portion of Renville County north of U.S. Hwy. 212, Isanti, Pine, Kanabec and Pope counties.
As previously announced, starting July 1 the DNR will remove the feeding ban from Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, Renville and Wright counties, as CWD was not detected in any wild deer for the third-consecutive year of wild deer disease testing in central Minnesota.
Annual Take a Kid Fishing Weekend starts today
During Take a Kid Fishing Weekend Friday through Sunday, Minnesota residents can fish without licenses if they take children 15 or younger along fishing, too.
“Taking your kids fishing is a lot of fun and a great way to get them connected to the outdoors,” said Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “It also teaches kids patience, builds their confidence and results in a great family bonding experience.”
Minnesota youth 15 and younger do not require fishing licenses at any time of the year, though they must observe all fishing seasons and other regulations. Take a Kid Fishing Weekend allows adults to fish without a license, as long as they take a child fishing with them. Minnesota residents also may generally fish in state parks without a fishing license if the body of water does not require a trout stamp. More information is available on the DNR website.
In the Twin Cities area, people can find accessible piers and shore fishing locations, and lakes stocked with fish, by going to the DNR’s Fishing in the Neighborhood website. For fishing locations in greater Minnesota, Minnesota Great Outdoors offers an excellent online mapping tool.
Adults who want to learn how to fish can visit the DNR’s Learn to Fish webpage. The page covers fishing basics, where to fish, how to catch different types of fish, and the importance of fishing ethics and being stewards of Minnesota’s natural resources.
This year, in light of the pandemic, anglers using a boat should consider boating only with those in their household. If boating with people not from their household, they should limit passengers to one or two to maintain a minimum six-foot distance between people from different households. The DNR encourages anglers to mind their social distancing at all times, especially at public water accesses and on docks and piers. Outdoor recreation guidelines from the DNR and Minnesota Department of Health are available online.
Anyone 16 or older can buy fishing licenses online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense. The investment in the license supports management of the state’s fishing resources, habitat that benefits fish and aquatic systems, and good fishing for future generations.
DNR seeks input on Len Hardy Memorial ATV Trail proposal
The Department of Natural Resources invites public review and written comments on a proposal by Range Riders ATV to obtain grant-in-aid funding for additions to the all-terrain vehicle trail system in Itasca County in northern Minnesota.
Grant-in-aid funding is allocated from a dedicated all-terrain vehicle (ATV) account to local governments to provide new ATV trails, trail connections and trail maintenance. Money in the dedicated account is generated through ATV registration fees and a portion of the gas tax associated with ATV use.
The proposed trail, known as the Len Hardy Memorial ATV Trail, would provide a 9-mile trail connection between the city of Nashwauk and the Alborn-Pengilly Trail. The trail would follow 7.75 miles of existing roads and a hardened snowmobile trail (which is a former logging access route), as well as 1.25 miles of new trail on land formerly used by the mining industry. It would make connections to the Alborn-Pengilly Trail and the Goodland Trail. The Range Riders ATV Club would maintain the new trail.
The DNR will accept written comments on the proposal until 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 6. Comments may be submitted to kacie.stanek@state.mn.us or to Kacie Stanek, assistant area supervisor, Parks and Trails Division, Minnesota DNR, 1201 East Hwy 2, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
A map of the proposed trail segments can be found on the DNR’s website. For more information, call Kacie Stanek at 218-328-8983.
Deadline to apply for elk hunting licenses is June 12
Hunters can apply for elk hunting licenses through Friday, June 12. This year’s elk seasons are structured so that hunters will have more opportunities to harvest antlerless elk. In addition to selecting zone and season, hunters also must select the type of elk license for which they are applying: bull-only (two licenses available), either-sex (18 licenses available) or antlerless only (24 licenses available). Details about seasons and how to apply are available on the DNR’s elk hunting page.
Muskie season opens
Saturday, June 6
Anglers may begin fishing for muskellunge on Saturday, June 6, in Minnesota. Muskie can be found in many Minnesota lakes – in fact, Minnesota is known as a muskie fishing destination. To find lakes that have muskie, log onto the DNR’s LakeFinder. For more information about muskie fishing regulations, go to the DNR’s fishing webpage. Fish safely by following the DNR’s outdoor recreation guidelines.