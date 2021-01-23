Students from Randolph High School’s Plant and Soil Science class headed into the field this past fall to measure the effects of cover crops on soil health and crop yield. Randolph High School ag teacher Ed Terry partnered with the Rice Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and local farmers Tim Little of Millersburg and Mike Ludwig (Rice SWCD District Supervisor) of Northfield to bring the cover crop lesson to the classroom.
The project began last winter when Little and Ludwig shared their experiences with using cover crops in a classroom presentation. Students learned about the different methods for planting cover crops including aerial seeding and interseeding, as well as the changes Little and Ludwig have seen in their soil after four years of planting cover crops and using conservation tillage.
Ludwig said it was great to head into the classroom and talk to the students about the effects of cover crops on soil health, water infiltration, and reduced erosion.
“It’s important to spread the conservation message to our future farmers and ag professionals so we can sustain healthy soils and improve local water quality,” said Ludwig.
After the presentation, Terry led the students in a classroom discussion about planting cover crops out in the field. Collectively, the students decided to plant the cover crops and study the effects on corn yield and the resulting economics of the planting decision.
Prior to planting the cover crops, the students and Terry worked with Ludwig and Chris Messner with Central Farm Service (CFS) of Randolph to make sure there were no residual herbicide interactions that could harm the cover crops. Before planting the corn, bulk N, P, and K fertilizer was spread onto the soybean residue and incorporated with a field cultivator. Fertilizer recommendations were based on soil test results from CFS.
In June, Steve Pahs from the Rice SWCD planted 3.5 acres of cover crops into corn at the V5 stage in the 8.5 acres Randolph FFA Test Plot. A mix of annual ryegrass, kale, turnip, and red clover was planted with the goal of improving soil health. The balance of the acres of corn was left without cover crops. The Rice SWCD donated the seed and interseeding of the cover crops.
In early fall, the students visited the site to identify and examine the cover crops in the field. While the annual ryegrass grew early after planting, the broad-leaved kale and turnip plants dominated the field in the fall.
Students also visited the test plot at harvest to compare yield checks on the corn.
Terry said the students wanted to see if there was any yield drag because of the competition from the cover crops taking moisture and nutrients away from the corn.
“There was no statistical difference in yield,” added Terry.
In 2021, the test plot will be planted to soybeans. Cover crops will also be planted and the students will again examine the effect on yield, the economics of the planting decision, and their long-term effect on soil health.
For more information about cover crops, visit the Rice SWCD website at riceswcd.org.