While we’ve had our first taste of snow for the season, it’s time to revisit parking, snow emergencies, and notifications.
15-44: No person shall park or leave standing unattended any vehicle upon any street between Nov. 1 and April 1, between the hours of 1 and 8 a.m. when a snow emergency has been declared, and before the street has been plowed curb to curb, whichever occurs later.
Snow emergencies are generally declared after a significant snowfall. Some storms may require a two-day snow emergency to properly clear streets.
Snow emergency notifications are made utilizing the following resources:
City of Faribault website
Everbridge notification system (text and email only)
Nixle notification system (text)
Faribault Police Department Facebook page & Twitter feed
FCTV
KDHL / KQCL radio
KEYC TV - Mankato
KTTC TV - Rochester
WCCO TV - Minneapolis
KARE TV - Minneapolis
Faribault Daily News website & Facebook page
Blue lights on Central Avenue (Division and Fourth streets)
Snow emergency hotline - 507-333-0368
Residents are encouraged to enroll with Everbridge by visiting the “emergency notifications” tab on the police department website, ci.faribault.mn.us/149/Police. Residents already enrolled in Everbridge are asked to log on to their account, review their information and personalize their notifications.
Snow emergencies will be sent under the “Rice County Alerts.”
Residents may also enroll in Notify Me® for email only alerts. Visit the city website — ci.faribault.mn.us/31/Residents — and click on "Notify Me" under the "Residents" section. Supply your email address and click on the alerts you wish to receive.
The text option is not available at this time.
If you have visitors in town during a snowfall, please inform them of the restrictions.