Roosevelt Elementary fourth-graders portrayed historical figures at the annual fourth-grade wax museum Thursday. Parents and family members were invited to come listen to the student presentations.
Students bring historical figures to life with wax museum
Suzanne Rook
Updated
Suzanne Rook
