Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO) has announced auditions for its fall production of “Cat’s Cradle” by Leslie Sands. The auditions will take place from 6:30–8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, Sunday, Aug. 16, and Monday, Aug. 17 at LTO, 560 Dunnell Drive in the West Hills Complex in Owatonna. Jon Terrill is the artistic director and Mary Butler-Fraser the technical director.
The action takes place at “The Cresswall Arms,” an old coaching-house in a remote English village. Many years before, a kidnapping (and perhaps murder) had taken place in the town, but the policeman assigned to the case by Scotland Yard, Inspector Frost, had failed to solve the crime. Now he has returned to try again, only to find that he had become a very unwelcomed guest. In fact, as he reopens his investigation, he encounters suspicion and even hostility, as it becomes increasingly clear that he is facing a conspiracy of silence and the wish of the townspeople to leave the past shrouded in mystery. But Frost presses on, with results that are both startling and disquieting, and which lead to a surprise ending in which justice is indeed served after all – but in a manner more ironic and severe than any formal court of law could mete out.
LTO is looking to cast three roles and understudies at this time. The role of Peggy Fletcher, Miss Merton, and Sir Charles Cresswall are needed. If interested in understudying any of the following roles, please join us! The cast is comprised of 4 females and 4 males. A male and female from teens to their 20s. Two females ages 40-60s. One female ages 50-70s. Two Males ages 40-60s. One male ages 50-70s.
Peggy Fletcher – Inkeeper’s wife
Sam – Inkeeper
Miss Merton – retired spinster
Sarah Fulton – Bride-to-be
Pamela Fulton – Mother-of-the-bride
John Frost – Inspector at Scotland Yard
Bob Marriott – Sarah’s spurned beau
Sir Charles Cresswall – Charming and autocratic
Understudies would need to be at all rehearsals just like a full cast role to learn the part(s) and be available to perform the part(s) as needed.
LTO will be following the State of MN guidelines of required facial coverings, physical distancing, and temperatures will be taken upon arrival. Thank you for keeping Minnesota safe!
Audition packets are now available at Travel Leaders – 111 N Cedar Ave., and online at: http://littletheatreofowatonna.org/upcoming-auditions/.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m., October 9, 10, 16, 17 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. October 11 and 18