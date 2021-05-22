Today in History - May 22

The technician is not being devoured by a giant ant eater, he is peering into the open air intake of a Bluebird car, May 22, 1964. If the foregoing sentence sounds confusing, here are the facts: “Bluebird” is the powerful turbine car that Donald Campbell will drive to attempt to break the world land speed record at Lake Eyre, South Australia. The technician is Ken Reaks and he is cleaning out deposits of salt and dust in the air scoop of the car. (AP Photo)