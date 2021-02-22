A team from the Rice-Steele 911 Center has taken the 10th Southeast Service Cooperative’s Walking Challenge Camaraderie Local Government Division title.
The 10th annual challenge included over 500 individuals from 17 SSC member organizations competed. Nine southeastern Minnesota school districts and seven local governments participated in two separate steps-based challenges.
“Over the last few years, I have really enjoyed and now look forward to the January Walking Challenge," said Derrek Matson, a Rice-Steele 911 Center team member. "I like the extra motivation, and fun spirit of competition it brings to the New Year. Early morning walks in the crisp fresh air are a great way to start the day and a good time to listen to audio books. Over the years we have walked our way up the standings, coming in second last year and third in 2019 I am excited to step-up our game and defend the title next year."
The rest of the local government rankings were as follows: city of Dodge Center – second, Goodhue County – third. Honorable mention placements included – Austin HRA, Mower County, City of Byron, Freeborn County, and Workforce Development, Inc. The city of Dodge Center was the participation winner.
"The city of Dodge Center enjoyed participating in SSC's step competition in January. Eleven staff members participated, and we enjoyed encouraging each other to improve and get more steps each week. Participating in the challenge helped us make conscious decisions to get moving throughout the day," said Dodge Center Wellness Coordinator Bryce Lange.
Winners in the School District Challenge included Wabasha-Kellogg – first, Goodhue – second, and Grand Meadow– third. The remaining teams, which each received an honorable mention, are listed in the order of their ranking: PEM, Byron, Red Wing, Lewiston-Altura, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, and Albert Lea. Goodhue was the winner for having the highest percentage of its staff participate.
The contest, which ran in January, was based on the number of steps walked by participating members. Trophies and bragging rights are awarded to the winning teams.