The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District is partnering with the Minnesota State Department of Agriculture to host the meeting “What Makes the MAWQCP Different?” at noon Jan. 30 at the Rice County Government Services Building (Commissioner’s Room).
A press release states the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program (MAWQCP) is open to Rice County producers who would like to implement conservation practices that protect our water resources. Those who implement and maintain approved farm management practices will be certified and in turn obtain regulatory certainty for 10 years.
"Producers seeking certification can also obtain specially designated technical and financial assistance to implement conservation practices that promote water quality," the release states. "Once certified, producers receive recognition and may use their status to promote their business as protective of water quality.
Farmers who work land in Rice County are invited to attend. A pizza lunch will be provided following the presentation. RSVP to travis.hirman@riceswcd.org or call 507-332-5408.