In addition to No-Contact Curbside pickup, Buckham Memorial Library is now offering Browse-and-Go visits inside the library by appointment.
At this time, you will be able to make a 30-minute appointment slot to browse and check out items from Buckham Memorial Library’s collection only. Browse-and-Go will be available Monday – Friday with the first appointment beginning at 10 a.m. and the last appointment beginning at 5 p.m. To make an appointment for Browse-and-Go or No-Contact Curbside pickup, call the library at 507-334-2089, Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Here is what you need to know for a successful Browse-and-Go visit to the library:
Stay home if you or anyone you live with is sick or has symptoms. Reschedule your appointment for another time when you and your family are feeling better.
Wear a mask.
Each person accompanying you will also need an appointment. Young people ages 15 years old and under must be accompanied by an adult caregiver while they are in the library.
Arrive for your appointment on time. If you arrive late, your scheduled ending time will remain the same.
If you miss your appointment, you will need to schedule a new one.
If you are returning items, put them in the outside book drop. Do not bring library materials inside the library. The indoor book drops are closed.
Wait on the sidewalk at a designated marker until it is your turn to enter the library. Enter using the door on the right side.
The Appointment Receptionist will greet you, ask how you are, and make sure you are wearing a mask.
The greeter will remind you of the time your Browse-and-Go appointment will end.
The greeter will ask you to use the provided hand sanitizer before letting you into the library.
Watch for signs and floor markers and remain at least six feet from other library users and staff when you are on library grounds and inside the library.
If you need a library card, go directly to the Circulation Desk.
Internet computers, the Early Literacy Area, and restrooms are not available during your Browse-and-Go visit.
Announcements will be made reminding you of when your visit is ending.
Exit the library when your appointment time has ended.