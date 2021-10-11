Pay What You Can School’s Out Adventure Days — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (with optional childcare from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for an extra $10) over MEA Break Oct. 10-22.
Open to kindergarten through fifth graders. In an effort to make these programs accessible to the whole community, Adventure Day costs are supplemented by generous donors. Suggested fee is $50 per person.
Pre-registration required by Monday, Oct. 18 at 4:30 p.m.
Little Sprouts Parent/Child Program — 9:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 12 (The Secret of Seeds) and Oct. 26 (Colorful Leaves).
For children birth through 5 years old and their adult(s). Fee is $10 per child, per class ($5 for River Bend members). Pre-registration required by the Monday before the program.
Science Days — 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (Batty About Bats) and/or 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. (Forests and Feathers) Friday, Oct. 15.
Register for one class, or bring a lunch and stay for both. Open to kindergarten through 5th graders. Fee is $10 per person, per program. Pre-registration required by Monday, Oct. 11.
Lunch and Learn program — Noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Kevin Mattson, River Bend naturalist, talks about animal skulls and how to identify them.
Open to adults, $10 per person, $5 per member. Pre-registration required by Monday, Oct. 18.
Bats, Bones, & Bonfires Halloween Event — 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Costume contest and music by Eclipse, roasting marshmallows in the amphitheater, playing games on the bat trail, and a children’s craft.
Open to all ages. Registration is $5 for members, $10 for nonmembers.
For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.