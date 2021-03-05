March is colorectal cancer awareness month. According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death when men and women are combined. Unfortunately, fewer than half of colorectal cancers are caught in earlier stages and the pandemic may have discouraged some people from getting testing that could save their life! Colon cancer in persons under age 50 is on the rise.
Current recommendations are for screening to start at age 45 and continue through age 75 years, with individualized decision making from ages 76 to 85 years.
There are many screening options available and many of these can be performed in your own home. Screening with stool testing, collecting stool and mailing to your health care facility, shows similar reduction in premature colorectal death over a lifetime as colonoscopy. If you do have a positive stool test a colonoscopy will be performed for diagnosis.
More than half of colorectal cancers in the United States are attributable to potentially modified risk factors, but there are also genetic risk factors. Great news! 75% of all colon cancers could be avoided by the following:
1. Get Screened. It can catch cancer early when it’s most treatable and help prevent by finding and removing polyps that can turn into cancer.
2. Maintain a healthy weight. At least 13 cancers are linked to weight gain and obesity.
3. Don’t smoke. It is a major cause of 15 cancers!
4. Be physically active. Any movement is better than none but aim for 30 minutes daily. This can be divided into 10 minute increments with equal benefit.
5. Drink alcohol in moderation or not at all.
6. Limit Red meat, especially processed meat.
7. Get enough calcium and vitamin D and consider a multivitamin with folate.
So get your rear in gear and discuss with your healthcare provider which test is right for you!
For more information on colorectal cancer, visit www.cancer.org.