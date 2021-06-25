The southbound Interstate 35 New Market Rest Area will be closed for three days beginning June 28, while crews stripe the parking area, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The closure will begin at noon on Monday, June 28 and re-open by noon Wednesday, June 30.
The work is part of a larger project involving 15 miles of striping work on I-35 from the Scott County Road 2 exit, (Exit No. 76 ) Elko New Market to Rice County Road 8 north of Faribault. Once the work is done at the rest area, crews will begin work on the main line of the highway in both directions. Traffic delays can be expected during the work.