Golf Fore Minnesota, a virtual golf fundraiser, will take place from July 13-19 to benefit Second Harvest Heartland and United Ways around the state.
Interested golfers can sign up for this flexible golf event by donating online at GolfForeMinnesota.com and playing golf at a golf course of their choice in Minnesota throughout those seven days.
Golfers will play at their own course (greens fees are not included in registration) following current social distancing golf course guidelines. Non-golfers can also support the cause by making a donation. All participants will be entered in drawings for various prizes.