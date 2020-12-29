University of Minnesota Extension, in collaboration with the Minnesota Dairy Initiative — South Central Region, are hosting their annual Winter Dairy Series. This series will consist of six informal discussions on a variety of topics relevant to Minnesota dairy farmers. Each online discussion will be held on Zoom from 12:30-1 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Fridays, starting Jan. 8 through March 26.
Discussions will include “Feeding for Components vs. Production” on Jan. 8, “Am I Ready for Robotic Milkers?” on Jan. 22, “Bessy’s Bottom Line: How much is that cow actually making you?” on Feb. 12, “Finding (and keeping!) Farm Employees” on Feb. 26, “Best Practices for Productive Farm Meetings” on March 12, and “Pre-Weaned Calf Rearing Systems and Raising Healthy Dairy Calves” on March 26.
These educational discussions are free to attend. Registration is required by noon on the day before the event at z.umn.edu/SCMNdairyseries. All sessions will be recorded and emailed to participants to watch at their own convenience. The event brochure is available at z.umn.edu/WDSSouthCentral. Please contact Karen Johnson at ande9495@umn.edu, 320-484-4303 with any questions.