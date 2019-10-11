The regular monthly meeting of the Cannon Valley Civil War Roundtable holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the FiftyNorth, the Northfield senior center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, in Northfield.
Debra Gnemi of Owatonna will be the presenter.
Abraham Lincoln and his wife, Mary, had a love of the theater and attended productions when time permitted during his presidency in the White House during the Civil War. It is eerily ironic that the theater should mark the place of his assassination. Ford’s Theater was the scene of the most infamous crime in American history, and was crammed, as usual, with actors, stagehands, doorkeepers, prompters, musicians, costumers, callboys — the whole multilayered crew necessary to put on a play on this 19th century stage, the evening of April 14, 1865.
Gnemi, a member of the Cannon Valley Civil War Roundtable, has been a student of the Civil War from the age of 10 when she read for the first time Margaret Mitchell’s "Gone With the Wind." Primarily interested in the effect of the war on the home front, she will speak regarding how the lives of the onstage and offstage crew (many of whom were Confederate sympathizers) were forever altered, and in some cases, destroyed as they became eyewitnesses when the president was shot by John Wilkes Booth (a well-known stage actor with Secessionist leanings) and then leaped to the stage.
Coffee will be available before, during and after the meeting. Treats after the question and answer session.
For more information call Dan Peterson at 507-459-3140 or email dnl1.peterson@gmail.com.